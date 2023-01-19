The 26-year-old has put pen to paper on a deal that will see him stay with the Cobblers until at least the summer of 2025.

McGowan has to date made 54 starts and three substitute appearances in the claret and white following his move from Kilmarnock in the summer of 2021, netting two goals.

The right-back has been one of the team's most consistent performers in the past 18 months, and would have had more appearances to his name but for a knee injury that kept him out of action for the first three months of this campaign.

Prior to signing for the Cobblers, McGowan broke the record for becoming Morecambe's youngest ever player when he made his debut for the Shrimps in the 2012/13 season.

He went on to make going on to make 119 appearances at the Globe Arena, and in 2018 was the club's triple player of the year award winner, getting the nod from his team-mates, the supporters and the media.

McGowan opted to move north of the border that summer and signed for Hamilton Academical, and in his first season he won the club's player of the year and fans' player of the year awards.

He was again named player of the year by his team-mates the following season, before opting to switch to Kilmarncok in the simmer of 2020.

In his one season at Rugby Park, he made 20 appearances before making the move down south the Sixfields.

McGowan has been a key cog in the Cobblers' defence during his first 18 months with the club, and also provides a strong attacking threat.

