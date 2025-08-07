Defender leaves Cobblers and signs for League Two club

Jack Baldwin

Jack Baldwin has left Northampton and signed for Sky Bet League Two side Colchester United.

The 32-year-old centre-back joined Cobblers from Ross County last summer but struggled with injury throughout his time at Sixfields, restricted to 24 appearances in all competitions. With a number of centre-halves joining Northampton this summer, Baldwin has been allowed to leave the club and head to Danny Cowley’s U’s, and he goes with the best wishes of Kevin Nolan.

"We wish Jack well," said the Town boss. "This is a good move for him. He obviously wants to play more regularly than we may have been able to offer him this season, so Jack moves on with our best wishes and our thanks.

"Jack is a great professional who has always conducted himself in the right way. He is a top lad and I have nothing but good things to say about him. We wish him well both at Colchester United and for the future."