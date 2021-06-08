Defender Jones to leave Cobblers after failing to agree new deal

Lloyd Jones.

Central defender Lloyd Jones is to leave the Cobblers after failing to agree a new contract with the club.

The 25-year-old has been in conversations with Northampton since his contract expired at the end of last season.

However, despite weeks of talks, no agreement has been struck and Jones is set to depart for another new club, likely to be in League One.

“We have also finished our conversations with Lloyd Jones," confirmed manager Jon Brady. "One of the early policy decisions from all on the recruitment committee was to ensure that the players we signed really wanted to be at Northampton Town.

“We made Lloyd a very good and competitive offer but Lloyd’s agent has made it clear that his client was keen to stay in League One."

“We didn’t want uncertainty at the club this pre-season and set a reasonable deadline for a decision and therefore Lloyd leaves with our best wishes."