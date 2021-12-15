Defender Horsfall would love to see Sixfields rocking for Barrow showdown

Fraser Horsfall (right) joins his team-mates to applaud the Cobblers' travelling support at Harrogate Town on Saturday (Picture: Pete Norton)

Town entertian struggling Barrow in their final home game before Christmas (ko 3pm), looking to claim their fourth straight win and keep the pressure on Sky Bet League Two leaders Forest Green Rovers.

The Cobblers are second in the table, four points off the top having played a game more than Green, and Horsfall would love Sixfields to be rocking on Saturday, just like the 600-strong away end was at Wetherby Road.

"The fans were unbelievable again," said the former Macclesfield Town man. "I think it was a sell-out, which is incredible for us.

"In the last 10 or 15 minutes, when it got a bit tense, they helped get us through the game and we appreciate a lot.

"We'll need them again when we go back home on Saturday. If they back us like that again, we should be fine."

Horsfall opened the scoring for the Cobblers at Harrogate, and although the home side levelled before the break, Jon Guthrie's 49th-minute header proved to be the winning goal.

It wasn't a perfect performance from Town, but it was good enough, and Horsfall says that can only be a good sign as the team nears the halfway point of the season.

"It was an unbelievable effort in the second-half. I think we all knew we were not good enough in the first-half," said the 25-year-old.

"But with an extra five per cent from all of us we knew we could win the game and I felt we were comfortable in the second-half. We knew if we stepped it up half-time, we could go on and win the game."

And he added: "Confidence is high at the moment and that's always so important in football.