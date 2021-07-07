Defender Ash Taylor set to play against Cobblers next season after joining League Two outfit

Ash Taylor spent two seasons at Sixfields.

Former Northampton defender Ash Taylor looks set to line up against his old club next season after joining League Two outfit Walsall.

The 30-year-old has penned a two-year deal with the Saddlers following his departure from Scottish Premiership club Aberdeen.

After starting his career at Tranmere, Taylor moved up to Scotland to sign for the Dons in 2014 and enjoyed plenty of success at Pittodrie, helping them to consecutive second place finishes in the SPL.

He returned to England in 2017 when joining the Cobblers and enjoyed a strong first campaign individually, scoring seven goals and winning the club's Player of the Year vote.

A disappointing second campaign at the Cobblers then led to his return to Aberdeen, but he is back in England once again.

Saddlers head coach Matty Taylor said: “Ash is a player that we have been in dialogue with for a period of time and I’m really pleased we’ve managed to secure his signature.

“There was lots of competition for him so for us to be able to compete and get a player of his experience and knowledge is a huge coup for the club.

“He’ll bring experience, leadership, calmness on the pitch, he’s an organiser and a very good defender.

“I think our fans will be extremely pleased to see him in a Walsall shirt and I’m extremely happy and looking forward to working with him on a daily basis.”

Taylor himself added: “I’m delighted to get it all sorted and I’m excited to get going.

“I’m looking to bring leadership qualities, I enjoy defending and I like to keep clean sheets, that’s what I try to do first and foremost.

“Also, bring a bit of experience and know-how in terms of how to win games and take the club forward.