Defender Ali Koiki to stay a Cobbler as he pens new Sixfields deal
The 23-year-old left-back has signed the two-year contract offered to him at the end of last season, having weighed up and rejected interest from other clubs.
Koiki has made 66 starts and eight substitute appearances for Town since he signed for the club from Bristol Rovers in the summer of 2021, scoring one goal.
A dangerous, attacking full-back, Koiki played 50 times in his first season at Sixfields and was a key figure in the team that was denied promotion on the final day of the Sky Bet League Two campaign.
Last season, after a strong first half to the campaign, he was blighted by a couple of injury issues and didn't play at all after March 4, but he still made 24 first team appearances to help the team to promotion to league one.
Koiki becomes the second player to accept terms offered to him by the club, joining fellow defender Max Dyche in committing his future to the Cobblers.
Koiki's signing means the Cobblers squad is now 21-strong ahead of the club's return to Sky Bet League One, and their season opener at home to fellow promoted side Stevenage on Saturday, August 5.
Only one new face has so far been added to the group, with Barrow left-back Patrick Brough the sole new signing.