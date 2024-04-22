Decisions still to be made on Cobblers' out-of-contract players - Brady

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cobblers boss Jon Brady says decisions have been made on most of the players who are out of contract this summer, although some still have an opportunity to change his mind.

Town have a raft of players who are set to be free agents in the coming months, including first-team regulars Sam Sherring, Lee Burge, Shaun McWilliams, Ben Fox and Louis Appéré.

Only five of the 11 players who started against Exeter City on Saturday – Jon Guthrie, Aaron McGowan, Ali Koiki, Jack Sowerby and Mitch Pinnock – are under contract for another year.

Jon Brady

"We are speaking to all of our players next Monday, after the final game against Barnsley, and decisions will be made then,” said Brady. “Some I know what we're going to do but some I haven't made my mind up yet.

"We have one more game to play and the whole team wants to finish on a high.”

Koiki completed his first 90 minutes of the whole season on Saturday as Cobblers signed off at Sixfields with a defeat.

"It was really important for Ali to play 90 minutes,” Brady added. “I've tried to build and build his minutes and he's done well to get through 90 today. We probably shouldn't have done it but we did because he was still overlapping and trying to be attacking.

"I'm pleased with the way we played and how we played, especially in the first half, and on another day you go into half-time 3-1 up and they have a man sent off and it's job done.