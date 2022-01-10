Debutant Zimba frustrated by missed chances but Cardiff loanee is confident the goals will come

Chanka Zimba.

Young striker Chanka Zimba has no doubt that the 'goals will come' after his Cobblers debut ended in frustration.

Zimba's loan move from Cardiff was confirmed last Thursday and he made the bench two days later when Crawley visited Sixfields.

With Cobblers trailing 1-0, Zimba was introduced with 20 minutes to play and he so nearly made an immediate impact, hitting the crossbar with his very first touch.

Another chance came his way in the closing minutes but he was superbly denied by Crawley goalkeeper Glenn Morris.

"It's a frustrating afternoon for myself and the team," said Zimba. "I thought we played well in the second-half and we created a lot of chances but it just wasn't our day in front of goal.

"Normally those chances to go in for me. I think I did everything right with the second one but the goalkeeper gambled and he gambled right so credit to him.

"It just wasn't our day but I was proud to make my debut for the club and next time I'm going to make sure I put away those chances.

"Obviously it's frustrating to miss but I believe in myself and my ability in front of goal - the goals will come."

Coming up against physical, no-nonsense League Two defenders was a new experience for Zimba but one he relished.

He added: "It was much more physical out there than what I'm used to. I think the first thing that happened to me was that I got a slap in the face - that woke me up!

"But it's important that I get used to the rough and tumble of League Two because it will only make me a better player.

"I was ready for it and now I'm looking to keep playing games and kick-on from this. I'm up for the fight, I love a challenge and this is definitely a challenge so I'm ready to compete for Northampton for the rest of the season.