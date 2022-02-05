Debutant Appere nets the winner as Cobblers grind out vital win over struggling Walsall

Louis Appere scored just nine minutes into his Cobblers debut. Picture: Pete Norton.

Louis Appere marked his Cobblers debut with the winning goal as his new team battled to three ugly but vital points against Walsall on Saturday.

The tried and trusted method of a set-pice goal and a clean sheet worked once again as Appere tucked in Mitch Pinnock' s early free-kick to lift the Cobblers back up to fourth in Sky Bet League Two.

There was some confusion over the identity of Town's goal, which came on nine minutes, but whilst officially it may be credited to Pinnock for now, Appere certainly seemed to get the final touch.

That was one of few chances at either end in a scruffy and low-quality contest but though they weren't at their best, the three points were of paramount important for the Cobblers following the midweek blip against Barrow, especially with several rivals dropping points on the same afternoon.

Appere was handed his Cobblers debut in the Midlands but the more interesting team news saw Jon Brady switch to three at the back with Tyler Magloire also making his first start for the club. Paul Lewis and Josh Eppiah dropped to the bench.

Appere needed just nine minutes to mark his debut in dream fashion. Shaun McWilliams won a free-kick on the left and although Mitch Pinnock appeared to scuff his cross, it worked out beautifully as Appere flicked first-time into the bottom corner.

Sam Hoskins almost played in Appere for another chance a few minutes later before Walsall ventured forward for the first time and George Miller stung the palms of Liam Roberts from long-range.

Walsall grew into the game and began to dominate possession as half-time approached, with Roberts becoming increasingly busy in Northampton's goal.

He was called upon 10 minutes before half-time when making a sharp stop from Jack Earing's low strike and he had to be alert again late in the first-half as Conor Wilkinson nipped behind the visiting defence.

Cobblers were somewhat fortunate to be ahead at half-time and they were dealt a blow at the break with Aaron McGowan unable to continue due to a hamstring problem, replaced by Paul Lewis.

The visitors almost stretched their advantage early in the second-half with a flurry of chances. Carl Rushworth spilled McWilliams' long-range shot but made amends by blocking Appere's follow-up attempt before Lewis was also denied.

Pinnock's free-kick was well-struck but comfortable enough for Rushworth as Cobblers got more of a foothold in the second-half.

Walsall only started to put pressure on Northampton in the final 10 minutes but they were so close to levelling when Wilkinson cut inside and fired towards the bottom corner where Roberts was down in a flash to save.

Wilkinson also fizzed an effort just over from long-range before the addition of seven injury-time minutes jangled nerves among Northampton's superb support.

They needn't have worried though as once again their side defended manfully, repelling everything Walsall had to offer in a frenetic finish to get over the line and notch three welcome points.

Walsall: Rushworth, Menayese, Daniels, Leak, White, Kinsella (c), Earing (Labadie 77, concussion substitute), Osadebe (Shade 71), Devine (Kiernan 71), Wilkinson, Miller

Subs not used: Rose, Bates, Perry, Willock

Cobblers: Roberts, Magloire, Horsfall (c), Guthrie, McGowan (Lewis 45), Koiki (Kanu 87), McWilliams, Sowerby (Lubala 67), Pinnock, Hoskins, Appere

Subs not used: Maxted, Harriman, Eppiah, Rose

Referee: Seb Stockbridge

Attendance: 5,315