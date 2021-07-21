Debayo leaves Cobblers but Brady will take a closer look at new trialist Koiki

Ali Koiki.

Ali Koiki has become the latest player to join the Cobblers on trial as manager Jon Brady continues his search for a new left-back.

Brady is keen to provide competition for last season's captain Joseph Mills and has now looked at three different trialists in pre-season.

Koiki, a 21-year-old who made 10 league appearances for Bristol Rovers last season and came through the youth ranks at Burnley, started Tuesday's friendly with Nottingham Forest and played the full 90 minutes.

"Ali has come into the group for a couple of days and we're taking a look at him," said Brady afterwards.

"I thought he looked strong tonight, physically he looks good and overall I felt he did well."

Josh Debayo had started the three previous friendlies but is no longer being considered by the Cobblers, while Camron McWilliams, who featured against Sileby and West Ham, is still isolating.

"We had a chat with Josh and we've let him go," confirmed Brady.