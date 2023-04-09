Dean ready to ‘pick up some mates off the floor’ as interim boss at Brackley

The Saints captain, who has made over 300 appearances for the club, was asked to take charge for the remainder of the Vanarama National League North campaign following the sacking of Roger Johnson yesterday (Saturday).

Johnson departed following a 2-1 home defeat to already-relegated AFC Telford United, who are managed by former Saints boss Kevin Wilkin, on Good Friday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That was Brackley’s third defeat in a row while they are now without a win in eight matches.

Club captain Gaz Dean has taken on the role of interim manager at Brackley Town following the departure of Roger Johnson. Picture by Glenn Alcock

Dean has been on the sidelines with a torn quad for the past month and won’t feature on the pitch again this season.

And while becoming the permanent manager isn’t something he is interested in at the present time, the 33-year-old centre-half was happy to take over in the interim.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite that poor run, Brackley head to Hereford tomorrow (Easter Monday, 3pm kick-off) still sitting in fourth place in the table.

And Dean is determined to lift the spirits of the squad and help them “get over the line” as they look to secure an extended campaign and a shot at promotion.

“I got a call yesterday asking if I would take it until the end of the season and I said yes,” Dean said.

“It would be easy for me to sit here and say ‘no, I’m not interested’ or ‘I’m injured’ and focus on my own rehab. That’s not the sort of person I am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Is it something long-term I want to be looking at? Probably not.

“But in the short-term, it’s an opportunity for me to pick up some mates off the floor after being in a low place when it comes to confidence.

“I think I can engage with them and get a reaction out of them. They haven’t turned into bad players overnight.

“It’s a confidence thing at the moment and I need to try to get them regrouped and believing in themselves again and hopefully that will be reflected in their performances moving forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I don’t know the ins and outs of the conversations that were held.

“I just received a call informing me of the news before it was released and, like I said, it’s an opportunity for me to try to help some people I care about.

“I would ideally be out there, fighting and scrapping with my team-mates but I can’t do that at the moment and it’s not looking like I will be playing football again this season with the extent of my own injury.

“I want to get my teeth into it. I want to try to have an influence on the boys and I think there will be players who will immediately give a reaction, not just to me but to themselves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It only takes a second to bring confidence into someone. Whatever it takes, it can be turned around very quickly.

“There’s four games to play for and hopefully some more after that. I have every belief in them and I just hope they have the belief in themselves as well.

“It’s us as a group now. We are going to lock that dressing-room door and we will get right behind each other whether you’re in the team or out of the team.

“We have to be a team that will run, work and give everything they have got. We have to fight and scrap over the next four games and see where that puts us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have every faith the boys will do that and get over the line but they have to believe it and want it.

“They are downbeat at the moment but I think Monday is the perfect game.

“Hopefully we get a good number of fans supporting us and we can show a togetherness on the pitch.”

Johnson led Brackley on a 17-game unbeaten run in the league immediately after taking charge at the end of September but paid the price for a downturn in form since the end of February.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And, despite that poor run that ultimately cost him his job, Dean paid tribute to the former boss and his management team of Stephen Ward and Kevin Foley who have also left.

“I am sure the management team would have said to judge them over the accumulated period they were in charge,” Dean added.

“I don’t know what conversations took place but I do know they worked exceptionally hard during their time with us to try to give us the correct detail.