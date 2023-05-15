The Saints club captain was questioned about his future after their 2-0 defeat to Kidderminster Harriers on Sunday as Brackley missed out on promotion in the Vanarama National League North play-off final.

Dean, who has been out of playing action due to a quad injury, was asked to take interim charge last month following the departure of Roger Johnson and oversaw the latter stages of the regular campaign with Brackley securing their play-off spot on the final day.

They then secured a penalty shoot-out success over Gloucester City in the eliminator before claiming a superb 1-0 win at Chester in the semi-finals.

Callum Stead is consoled after Brackley Town's play-off final defeat. Picture by Glenn Alcock

But they fell short in the final, which was played out in front of a capacity crowd of 3,015 at St James Park as Harriers ended a seven-year stint at Step 2.

And Dean now insists he just wants to focus on getting fit and getting back out on the pitch.

Asked if he had any interest in taking on the managerial role, Dean replied: “No, that’s the honest truth.

“I have been open and transparent since day one. It’s not something I have ever wanted to do.

“I think everyone thinks you’re naturally a captain and a leader and you want to go and evolve into a manager.

“I have got three foster kids who live with me, a wife I haven’t spoken to for five weeks and it’s not sustainable for me at this stage of my life.

“I am looking forward to doing some of the nitty gritty boring things in life now.

“Before my injury, I still felt good and I felt I was still one of the most competitive centre-halves at this level of football and until I feel like I am letting my team-mates down, I will continue to lace my boots.

“I want to be back on the pitch. Watching that game (against Kidderminster), I felt like I could have made a difference to other people emotionally more than anything.”

Despite the agony of the play-off final defeat, Dean and his players returned from the dressing-room to watch Kidderminster’s celebrations.

And the interim boss insisted it was the right thing to do for a couple of reasons.

“Firstly, I think it’s respectful,” he said.

“They have won, we shake their hands and get on with it. That’s life.

“I will never forget losing a play-off final against Telford. I came off the pitch injured late in the game and I have pictures of people consoling me after that game.

“A year later I was at Gainsborough doing what Kidderminster were doing at the end of the game.