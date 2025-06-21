Dean Campbell: What fans can expect from me at Northampton

Dean Campbell in action during the Carabao Cup third round match between Chelsea and Barrow at Stamford Bridge on September 24, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Dean Campbell sees himself operating in a ‘deeper midfield role' next season, where he hopes to help Cobblers ‘play some nice football’, after completing his move to Sixfields this week.

Given so many midfielders departed Sixfields at the end of last season, with the likes of Terry Taylor and Ben Perry returning to their parent clubs and Jack Sowerby and Will Hondermarck among those released, it’s a position that needs revamping this summer.

Cameron McGeehan is a certain starter when fit and Jack Perkins was Kevin Nolan’s first signing of the transfer window, but Liam Shaw remains out for several months and therefore Campbell has an opportunity to immediately make the spot his own.

"I think I would describe myself as a deep-lying midfielder,” he said. “The manager sees me as someone who can dictate the play and be that point of responsibility for the team to get on the ball and get us playing.

"Hopefully I can help us play some nice football but I feel I've really improved the other side of the game in the last few years as well and the gaffer wants me to bring that nastiness with me and help us win games in that deeper midfield role.

"I’m looking forward to the challenge. It was really exciting to see the stadium and meet the staff for the first time and now I just want to show everyone what I can do on the pitch."

Whilst Campbell has made over 200 career appearances before the age of 25, he’s yet to play in League One.

He added: "I've played a lot of football already and I'm grateful for that because it's helped me improve as a player. Now I've taken the step up to League One and that's a new challenge for me. I'm confident I can get used to it quickly and be a good player at this level.

"I'm very much looking forward to the prospect of playing in this league. It's a new challenge but one I'm excited to take on because there are some big teams and big players.

"There won't be any easy games but I'm looking forward to testing myself against the best players at this level and help Northampton enjoy a successful season at this level.”