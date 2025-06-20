Dean Campbell confirms he turned down other interest to sign for Northampton

Dean Campbell celebrates after scoring the winning goal as Stevenage cause a huge FA Cup upset to knock out Premie League Aston Villa in 2023

Dean Campbell has confirmed he turned down other interest to sign for Cobblers, explaining that manager Kevin Nolan was a big factor in his decision to head to Sixfields.

The 24-year-old Scot, a defensive-minded midfielder who came through Aberdeen’s academy, was linked to several clubs after two good seasons at Barrow before penning a two-year contract with Northampton on Thursday.

"When you're out of contract, I think it's important to feel wanted by a club and Northampton were one of the first teams to reach out to me and say they were interested in bringing me to the club,” explained Campbell.

"It's been a busy summer but it's also been enjoyable because I've had thee chance to explore all my options, but ultimately I'm really happy to have chosen Northampton and I'm excited to meet everyone, see the fans and get going. I’m delighted to be here.”

On Nolan, Campbell added: "I'm really looking forward to meeting the manager properly and working with him. I’ve had some very good conversations with him already and he'll be a great person for me to learn from. I'm sure he can help me take my game to the next level and it'll be good to work under him.”

The former Scotland Under-19 international will meet his new team-mates for the first time when pre-season starts next week.

He continued: "It was really important to me to get it all sorted before pre-season started. It's not just about getting a good pre-season behind you, it's also about meeting everyone, making friendships and getting used to the environment. It'll be good to get going and my focus is on making sure I get a good pre-season under my belt to be ready and fully fit for the first game of the season.”