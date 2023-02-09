Deadline day signings could be in the frame to start for Cobblers at Rochdale

​Deadline day signings D’Margio Wright-Phillips and Tete Yengi could both in the frame to start against Rochdale this weekend.

The pair only trained for the first time with their new team-mates last Thursday after joining on loan from Stoke City and Ipswich Town in the final hours of the January transfer window.

As a result, they were only given short substitute appearances on debut against Walsall in a game that provided neither player with much of an opportunity to impress.

D'Margio Wright-Phillips

However, the young attacking pair will get a full week of training under their belts before heading up to Greater Manchester on Saturday, where one or both could be in from the off.

Both will understandably need time to settle in given their relative inexperience. Whilst most recent opponents Walsall went out to sign the likes of Jamille Matt and Matty Stevens in January, Cobblers chose to go down a different road.

"You look at how Walsall recruited in January – they signed two strikers who scored 47 goals between them last season,” said Jon Brady. "They have gone and signed proven players.

"We took a different route with players who are up and coming and we need to get them up to speed as quickly as we can.

"We are building things up with them this week. They need to understand what we do and how we like to play.

"Saturday was probably a bit of a culture shock because of the way the game went but they have bedded in well.

