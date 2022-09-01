DEADLINE DAY: Former Cobblers youngster back in League Two after leaving Aston Villa
‘This is a real coup for the club.’
Former Cobblers youngster Caleb Chukwuemeka has joined Crawley Town on a season-long loan from Aston Villa with an option to buy.
The 20-year-old striker graduated through Northampton’s youth system and broke into the first-team during 2020/21 but refused to sign a new contract the following summer and subsequently left the club for Aston Villa.
However, he made only one senior appearance for Villa – as a substitute against Barrow in the League Cup – and is now back in League Two for at least the 2022/23 season after a deadline day move to Crawley.
“Caleb is a player that I have known for some time,” said Crawley boss Kevin Betsy. “This is a real coup for the club, given the level of interest in his talents from a higher level. A versatile forward who can play anywhere across the front line. He will be a threat for us, and we look forward to welcoming him to the club. We thank Aston Villa for their support in this deal. It shows that we have the trust of some big Premier League clubs in their younger players.”
Most Popular
-
1
How things are shaping up for the Cobblers on deadline day
-
2
Cobblers injury update: Odimayo, Eppiah, Sherring and Sowerby
-
3
DEADLINE DAY: Former Cobblers youngster back in League Two after leaving Aston Villa
-
4
Ipswich Town 6 Northampton Town 0: James Heneghan's player ratings
-
5
The best performing players in League Two so far this season and the Mansfield Town, Northampton Town, Doncaster Rovers, Salford City and Hartlepool United players who make the cut
Elsewhere on deadline day, ex-Town frontman Harry Smith has left Leyton Orient and joined Exeter City on loan.