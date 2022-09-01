DEADLINE DAY: Former Cobblers youngster back in League Two after leaving Aston Villa

However, he made only one senior appearance for Villa – as a substitute against Barrow in the League Cup – and is now back in League Two for at least the 2022/23 season after a deadline day move to Crawley.

“Caleb is a player that I have known for some time,” said Crawley boss Kevin Betsy. “This is a real coup for the club, given the level of interest in his talents from a higher level. A versatile forward who can play anywhere across the front line. He will be a threat for us, and we look forward to welcoming him to the club. We thank Aston Villa for their support in this deal. It shows that we have the trust of some big Premier League clubs in their younger players.”