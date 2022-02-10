Daventry Town to offer free entry for next home game

Daventry Town's Elderstubbs ground

Daventry Town are offering free entry to all home and away supporters for their next Pitching In Northern Premier League Midlands home match against Soham Town Rangers.

This match will take place on Saturday, February 19 (3pm kick-off) at the Elderstubbs.

The game is open to all people, young and old to attend at no cost as way of thanks to the town’s people for their support over the past couple of seasons.

The clubhouse will be open before, during and after the game serving beers, refreshments and hot food.

Co-chairman Derren Midson said: "After a very tough start to the season, Parky (manager Arron Parkinson) and the team have now gone seven games unbeaten at Elderstubbs.

"To celebrate Parky’s success we are delighted to be able to offer free entry to our match verses Soham Town Rangers.

"So come along, have a beer, create an atmosphere and watch the only football club in town!”

Director Richard Nunney added: "“Daventry Town FC is an unknown gem to many in the town who aren’t aware that there is a football club on their doorsteps.

"We would like this opportunity to invite those first timers, or those returning, to enjoy our facilities in comfort whilst watching a very good standard of football.”