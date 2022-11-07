Daventry set to for an early start as they bid to reduce electricity costs

Daventry Town's home match with Gresley Rovers on November 19 will kick-off at 2pm as the club looks to save on electricity costs

The Purple Army's next home game against Gresley Rovers at the Elderstubbs on November 19 will kick-off an hour earlier than scheduled at 2pm to cut down on the use of floodlights.

Club secretary Brian Porter commented: "It costs upwards of £100 to stage a match under lights and this is one way of cutting down our rising costs during the winter months.

"We are already committed to using our floodlights for Under-18 youth team matches as their league operates on midweek evenings only. Meanwhile, Gresley have agreed to our request for nine days' time."

It was so dismal last Saturday that the Browns Road light had to be turned on at 3.15.pm so that a less than illuminating 1-0 reversal could go ahead against mid-table Sutton Coldfield Town.

Daventry had the better of the first-half exchanges with attacking midfield player George Ball twice going close to breaking the deadlock, a clever back-heeled effort going only inches wide.

Still without a win against teams inside the top 10 of the Northern Premier League Midlands, Town need to improve rapidly before Christmas to avoid a season-long battle against relegation.

The only goal of the game came in the 70th minute when Sutton Coldfield full-back Harry Sawyer scored with the outside of his foot from the edge of the penalty area, giving new goalkeeper Lewis Patching little chance.

Patching has signed from Wellingborough Town and will provide competition to James Martin for the number jersey in the coming weeks.

He made several point-blank saves to deny a visiting side who grew in confidence in the second half.

Daventry face a tough test on the road at Sporting Khalsa, who are in the play-off places, this weekend before a string a important-looking matches come against the likes of Gresley, Hinckley Leicester Road, Yaxley and Bedworth United.