Daventry football club scores exciting new deal with leading law firm

New partnership for Daventry TFC and Rollasons.

Rollasons will become Daventry Town Football Club’s principal partner and chief sponsor of the first team for the 2021/2022 season.

The partnership sees Rollasons' name adorn the first team’s home shirt, as well as advertising boards around the Brown’s Road pitch, featuring in the match day programmes and the programme for Super 6s tournament in July.

This is coupled with Rollasons supporting the care packages the club organises, volunteering to assist the summer holiday big feeds, and setting up a 10 per cent donation system to the club for every Daventry Town FC member who use Rollasons services.

Club chairman Derren Midson said: "It is an honour to welcome Rollasons Solicitors LLP as our primary club sponsor, with huge congratulations to our commercial manager Chrissy and the Rollasons team! We can't wait to start working together as we both look to build a long-term partnership, establishing and developing a real difference for all of our members and for the local community."

The football team is based at Elderstubbs – the heart of the local community and in close proximity to Rollasons office in the centre of town. Managed by Arron Parkinson and largely formed with players who live in the area, the team is currently playing in the Northern Premier League Midlands.

The club is fast becoming an integral part of Daventry community life. There are more than 350 junior boys and girls signed on at the club from the ages of four to 18. In addition to the successful junior section the club also offers ladies football and walking football and is working on plans for wellbeing football sessions.

As part of the community, the club have provided food parcels to the local area, supported initiatives to give school children meals and is currently working with a charity called Sport against Suicide to help with support for any mental wellbeing issues. The clubhouse is a vital community asset which offers space for business events, weddings, parties and classes which is open to all.

Jo Caddoo, joint managing partner of Rollasons, said: “We are very proud to support and sponsor Daventry Town Football Club’s first team. Many of our team and clients live in the local area, some even play for the team and have children involved in the junior teams. It is important to us to foster a warm, supportive culture and to show our appreciation and give back to the local community.”