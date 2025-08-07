Dates confirmed for two EFL Trophy group games

Sixfields

Dates have been confirmed for two of Northampton’s three Vertu Trophy group matches.

Cobblers will travel to League Two Walsall on Tuesday, October 7th (7pm), before hosting Shrewsbury Town, who were relegated from League One last season, at Sixfields on Tuesday, November 11th, also at 7pm.

The date for the game with Chelsea Under-21s at Sixfields will be announced when confirmed. Ticket details for all group games will be confirmed in due course.