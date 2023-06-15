The Carabao Cup and EFL Trophy draws will take place live on Sky Sports next Thursday, June 22nd.

A day to mark in the diary of supporters up and down the country, the fixture lists across the Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two will be revealed at 9am, with the cup draws completing the early-season schedule later in the day.

The Carabao Cup round one draw will take place live on Sky Sports at 2:30pm. A total of 36 fixtures will be drawn for round one, with all 72 EFL clubs, including newly promoted Notts County and Wrexham in the draw. The 12 Premier League clubs not competing in Europe will join in round two, with the other eight Premier League clubs starting in round three.

Carabao Cup Trophy

The draw will see teams drawn in northern and southern sections, with matches scheduled to take place week commencing August 7th.

The EFL Trophy group stage draw will take place live on Sky Sports at 11:30am. The 16 Invited U21 teams will be placed into their respective northern and southern section groups, with the 48 EFL clubs placed into pre-determined groups prior to the draw. Consideration has been given to ensure travel time is minimised and recovery time is maximised for players.

All EFL Clubs will play two of their three matches at home in the group stages, with U21 teams away from home in all three fixtures.

The confirmed Invited U21 teams are as follows: Arsenal, Aston Villa, Brighton & Hove Albion, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Wolves.