Date and time confirmed for Northampton's FA Cup first round tie at Oldham Athletic

Boundary Park

A date and time have been confirmed for Northampton’s FA Cup tie against Oldham Athletic.

Cobblers were handed a trip to Boundary Park in Monday’s first round draw, and it’s now been confirmed that the tie will take place at 3pm on Saturday, November 1st. It will be the first meeting between the two clubs since Town won 2-0 in Greater Manchester in April 2022.

Oldham are back in the EFL following promotion from the National League via the play-offs last season. Managed by Micky Mellon, they are currently 15th in League Two.

Ticket details for next month’s tie will be confirmed in due course.