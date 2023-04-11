News you can trust since 1931
Northampton Town have a three point cushion on Carlisle United following victory over Gillingham.

Data experts predict Northampton Town's automatic promotion bid will be decided by just one point - plus where Carlisle United, Stockport County, Stevenage, Bradford City and Salford City will finish

Northampton bolstered their automatic promotion hopes with a battling 2-1 win over Gillingham on Easter Monday.

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 11th Apr 2023, 09:05 BST

It gives them a three point cushion on Carlisle United with just five games now left to play.

The latest supercomputer is predicting that every point will be crucial with just one point set to split third and fourth places.

Here’s how the supercomputer thinks it will look at the end of the season.

Give us your predictions on how the season will finish via our social media channels.

Get more Cobblers news, here.

Win the league: 95% Promotion chances: 99% Play-off chances: less than 1%

1. Leyton Orient - 89pts (+28)

Win the league: 95% Promotion chances: 99% Play-off chances: less than 1% Photo: Pete Norton:

Win the league: 1% Promotion chances: 59% Play-off chances: 48%

2. Northampton Town - 80pts (+17)

Win the league: 1% Promotion chances: 59% Play-off chances: 48% Photo: Pete Norton

Win the league: 1% Promotion chances: 61% Play-off chances: 53%

3. Stockport County - 79pts (+27)

Win the league: 1% Promotion chances: 61% Play-off chances: 53% Photo: Naomi Baker

Win the league: 1% Promotion chances: 53% Play-off chances: 50%

4. Stevenage - 79pts (+18)

Win the league: 1% Promotion chances: 53% Play-off chances: 50% Photo: Pete Norton

Data expertsBradford CityNorthamptonGillinghamCobblers