Northampton bolstered their automatic promotion hopes with a battling 2-1 win over Gillingham on Easter Monday.

It gives them a three point cushion on Carlisle United with just five games now left to play.

The latest supercomputer is predicting that every point will be crucial with just one point set to split third and fourth places.

Here’s how the supercomputer thinks it will look at the end of the season.

Give us your predictions on how the season will finish via our social media channels.

Get more Cobblers news, here.

1 . Leyton Orient - 89pts (+28) Win the league: 95% Promotion chances: 99% Play-off chances: less than 1% Photo: Pete Norton: Photo Sales

2 . Northampton Town - 80pts (+17) Win the league: 1% Promotion chances: 59% Play-off chances: 48% Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

3 . Stockport County - 79pts (+27) Win the league: 1% Promotion chances: 61% Play-off chances: 53% Photo: Naomi Baker Photo Sales

4 . Stevenage - 79pts (+18) Win the league: 1% Promotion chances: 53% Play-off chances: 50% Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales