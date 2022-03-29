Cobblers are on the hunt for promotion.

Data experts predict how many points Northampton Town will finish with in nail-biting League Two promotion race

With seven games to play, there is a lot at stake for Jon Brady’s team

By Stephen Thirkill
Tuesday, 29th March 2022, 3:33 pm

Northampton Town are in great form right now and have their eyes very much on automatic promotion.

But it’s a race that promises to go right down to the wire with data experts predicting that just four points will separate third and eighth place.

Here’s how the supercomputer expects the promotion race to unfold.

1. Forest Green Rovers - 88pts (+40GD)

Forest Green are given a 99 per cent chance of promotion.

Photo: Getty Images

2. Exeter City - 81pts (+23GD)

After years of promotion heart-break, Matt Taylor's side are predicted to finally make it with a second-placed finish.

Photo: Getty Images

3. Mansfield Town - 78pts (+13GD)

Mansfield have 51 per cent chance of promotion.

Photo: Getty Images

4. Northampton Town - 77pts (+16GD)

Northampton will miss out on a top three spot by just one point.

Photo: Getty Images

Data expertsLeague TwoJon Brady
