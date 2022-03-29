Northampton Town are in great form right now and have their eyes very much on automatic promotion.
But it’s a race that promises to go right down to the wire with data experts predicting that just four points will separate third and eighth place.
Here’s how the supercomputer expects the promotion race to unfold.
1. Forest Green Rovers - 88pts (+40GD)
Forest Green are given a 99 per cent chance of promotion.
2. Exeter City - 81pts (+23GD)
After years of promotion heart-break, Matt Taylor's side are predicted to finally make it with a second-placed finish.
3. Mansfield Town - 78pts (+13GD)
Mansfield have 51 per cent chance of promotion.
4. Northampton Town - 77pts (+16GD)
Northampton will miss out on a top three spot by just one point.
