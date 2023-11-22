News you can trust since 1931
Northampton Town are currently one point above the drop zone.Northampton Town are currently one point above the drop zone.
Data experts predict final points tally and finishing position for Northampton Town - plus where Leyton Orient, Reading, Burton Albion, Port Vale and Cambrigde United are tipped to finish - picture gallery

Northampton Town bolstered their survival chances last time out in League One with a 2-0 win over Burton Albion.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 22nd Nov 2023, 14:46 GMT
Updated 22nd Nov 2023, 14:50 GMT

It leaves the Cobblers sitting just point ahead of the relegation places as the survival race hots up.

But the data experts at Betway believe Cobblers have what it takes to stay safe this season.

Here is how the experts think the final League One table will look.

Win league: 48.3% Automatic promotion: 75.8% Play-offs: 23.8%

1. Bolton Wanderers - 94pts (+39)

Win league: 48.3% Automatic promotion: 75.8% Play-offs: 23.8% Photo: George Wood

Win league: 32.2% Automatic promotion: 60.9% Play-offs: 38.3%

2. Portsmouth - 92pts (+36)

Win league: 32.2% Automatic promotion: 60.9% Play-offs: 38.3% Photo: Alex Pantling

Win league: 12.7% Automatic promotion: 36.4% Play-offs: 59.9%

3. Barnsley - 87pts (+45)

Win league: 12.7% Automatic promotion: 36.4% Play-offs: 59.9% Photo: Ross Kinnaird

Win the league: 4.2% Automatic promotion: 15.9% Play-offs: 74.3%

4. Peterborough United - 84pts (+33)

Win the league: 4.2% Automatic promotion: 15.9% Play-offs: 74.3% Photo: Ben Roberts Photo

