Northampton Town are 14th in the League One table after a good run of form.

Data experts give their latest verdict on how the final League One table will look and where Northampton Town, Wycombe Wanderers, Charlton Athletic, Reading and Burton Albion will finish - picture gallery

Cobblers are on the right track so far this season.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 8th Dec 2023, 07:00 GMT

With seven wins in 19 matches, Cobblers sit nicely-placed to consolidate themselves in League One.

And the data experts at Betway believe Northampton will maintain their form from the first 19 games of the campaign.

Here is how the experts think the final League One table will look.

Win league: 54.5% Automatic promotion: 77.8% Play-offs: 21.5%

1. Bolton Wanderers - 94pts (+44)

Win league: 54.5% Automatic promotion: 77.8% Play-offs: 21.5% Photo: George Wood

Win the league: 19.8% Automatic promotion: 46.7% Play-off spot: 51%

2. Portsmouth - 89pts (+30)

Win the league: 19.8% Automatic promotion: 46.7% Play-off spot: 51% Photo: Pete Norton

Win league: 14.8% Automatic promotion: 37% Play-offs: 58.4%

3. Barnsley - 87pts (+42)

Win league: 14.8% Automatic promotion: 37% Play-offs: 58.4% Photo: Charlie Crowhurst

Win the league: 7.6% Automatic promotion: 24.6% Play-offs: 67.7%

4. Peterborough United - 85pts (+37)

Win the league: 7.6% Automatic promotion: 24.6% Play-offs: 67.7% Photo: Ben Roberts Photo

