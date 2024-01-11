News you can trust since 1931
Northampton Town have 11 League One wins to their name this season.Northampton Town have 11 League One wins to their name this season.
Data experts give their latest verdict on how League One will look at season end and where Northampton Town, Reading. Wigan Athletic, Carlisle United, Burton Albion and Leyton Orient will finish - picture gallery

Northampton Town are sitting pretty in the table right now.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 26th Oct 2023, 07:00 GMT
Updated 11th Jan 2024, 10:49 GMT

The Cobblers have been racking up the wins on their way to ninth in the table.

And there are plenty more wins coming in the remainder of the season, according to a supercomputer created by BonusCodeBets.

Leading data experts at BonusCodeBets have devised a prediction model which runs simulations of fixtures more than 1,000 times to determine the outcomes of games and paint a conclusive picture of how entire seasons will unfold.

PTS 103 (+45)

1. Portsmouth

PTS 103 (+45) Photo: Alex Pantling

96pts (+43)

2. Derby County

96pts (+43) Photo: Michael Regan

95pts (+39)

3. Bolton Wanderers

95pts (+39) Photo: George Wood

PTS: 94 (+45)

4. Peterborough United

PTS: 94 (+45) Photo: Joe Dent

