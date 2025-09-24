When you factor in the price of travel, match day food, match tickets, kits and other expenses then it soon adds up – especially over the course of a season.

Some clubs are cheaper than others with Lincoln City offering much cheaper season-tickets than the likes of Luton Town.

But which club offers the best value? Market analysists – working on behalf of OLBG – have attempted to answer this question by ranking each club.

The EFL Price Index compares every club in the EFL based on their cheapest match ticket, season ticket and cost of their replica shirts. In each category, the clubs are ranked with the cheapest at the top and the most expensive at the bottom of the table.

From that point, a club’s respective rankings in each category are then added together – with each ranking given the same weighting – to calculate an index score.

Here is how every club ranks, with the figures running from cheapest to most expensive.

1 . Lincoln City Match: £20 Season-ticket: £275 Replica shirt £50 Index score: 22 Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Burton Albion Match: £19 Season-ticket: £314 Replica shirt £49 Index score: 29 Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales