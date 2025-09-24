Data analysists have been assessing each club around the EFL to found out which clubs are the most expensive to support.placeholder image
Data analysists have been assessing each club around the EFL to found out which clubs are the most expensive to support.

Data analysists have rated this club as the most expensive to support in League One - where Northampton Town, Cardff City, Huddersfield Town, Barnsley and the rest rank

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 24th Sep 2025, 12:01 BST
Supporting a football club is never cheap.

When you factor in the price of travel, match day food, match tickets, kits and other expenses then it soon adds up – especially over the course of a season.

Some clubs are cheaper than others with Lincoln City offering much cheaper season-tickets than the likes of Luton Town.

But which club offers the best value? Market analysists – working on behalf of OLBG – have attempted to answer this question by ranking each club.

The EFL Price Index compares every club in the EFL based on their cheapest match ticket, season ticket and cost of their replica shirts. In each category, the clubs are ranked with the cheapest at the top and the most expensive at the bottom of the table.

From that point, a club’s respective rankings in each category are then added together – with each ranking given the same weighting – to calculate an index score.

Here is how every club ranks, with the figures running from cheapest to most expensive.

Have your say on pricing around the league. Join the debate on our social media channels.

Get the latest Cobblers news each day, here.

Match: £20 Season-ticket: £275 Replica shirt £50 Index score: 22

1. Lincoln City

Match: £20 Season-ticket: £275 Replica shirt £50 Index score: 22 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Match: £19 Season-ticket: £314 Replica shirt £49 Index score: 29

2. Burton Albion

Match: £19 Season-ticket: £314 Replica shirt £49 Index score: 29 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Match: £22 Season-ticket: £297 Replica shirt £50 Index score: 39

3. Stevenage

Match: £22 Season-ticket: £297 Replica shirt £50 Index score: 39 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Match: £23 Season-ticket: £244 Replica shirt £50 Index score: 41

4. Doncaster Rovers

Match: £23 Season-ticket: £244 Replica shirt £50 Index score: 41 Photo: Bruce Rollinson/AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:League OneHuddersfield TownBarnsleyLuton TownLincoln City
News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice