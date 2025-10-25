Darren Ferguson

Peterborough United have sacked manager Darren Ferguson after they dropped to the bottom of the League One table following another defeat on Saturday.

Posh were beaten 2-1 by fellow strugglers Blackpool at London Road – their ninth defeat of the season – and are now at the very foot of the table with just 10 points from 13 games. It proved to be Ferguson’s last game of his fourth spell in charge of the club, with the decision to remove him made a couple of hours after full-time.

Asked about his future when speaking to the press after losing to Blackpool, the 53-year-old said: "I don’t have a response to questions about my position. I don’t need one. I can’t do anything about questions and polls and stuff like that. The only person who can make a decision about me is my boss and if he wants to move me on that’s his prerogative and I can’t do anything about it.”

His sacking was then confirmed in a club statement on Monday evening. "I have made the decision to terminate Darren Fergusons contract after today’s game,” confirmed Peterborough chairman Darragh MacAnthony. “The decision wasn’t taken lightly but it’s a decision I feel is the correct one for the football club.

"The gaffer is for me the greatest manager in the club's history who I will always consider to be part of my family and the club's family. There are too many wonderful moments to mention here but those many historical celebrated moments I will cherish and remember forever.

"Yes, we have had down moments, and it hasn’t always gone to plan but he has managed this football club like it's his own. I am devastated he is no longer our manager and will miss the everyday chats we have regarding life and football. I wish him and his phenomenally supportive family nothing but love and respect and the best for the future.

"This season has been challenging on all fronts for our great football club. It’s time to go again, freshen up and enter a new period of growth in all aspects on and off the pitch. Thank you to the brilliant supporters who continue to stick with us through good and bad. Today is another tough day but from Monday onwards we start healing and moving forward. Goodbye legend and thank you!"