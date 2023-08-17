Darlington are up next as Cowan’s Brackley bid to maintain a solid start

Having opened their Vanarama National League North campaign with a 1-1 draw at Chorley, Gavin Cowan’s men followed it up in perfect fashion in a double-header at St James Park.

A goal from Riccardo Calder and a stoppage-time winner from summer signing Danny Newton secured a 2-1 success over Buxton last Saturday.

And Newton was at it again on Tuesday night as his 67th-minute strike proved to be enough to give Brackley all three points as they edged out newly-promoted Bishop’s Stortford 1-0 in front of a 600-plus midweek crowd.

Brackley Town manager Gavin Cowan has seen his team pick up seven points from their first three games. Picture by Josh Nesden

The hard-fought contest on Tuesday was everything boss Cowan expected it to be and he was delighted to see his team come through it.

“We went up against a really strong Bishop’s Stortford side,” the Brackley boss told the club’s YouTube channel.

“I spoke to the players about them being really big, strong and athletic and I thought they were very much that so it was a tough game and we are really happy to come through it.

“I have to take a bit of responsibility for the way we were in possession on Tuesday.

“It’s difficult when you don’t see the players from Saturday to Tuesday to try to tweak it slightly.

“But I am really pleased considering the injuries and suspensions we’ve got.

“Out of possession we are very good at controlling teams. We have worked very hard on that. The lads are really starting to nail that now.

“If we can just start trusting the way we want to be in possession a bit more and start being brave then we are going to be in a really good place. We’re not quite there yet. We are doing it in spells.”

Brackley are back on the road this weekend as they head to Darlington, who have suffered a surprisingly poor start to the new season after losing their first three matches - the latest of which was a 4-0 defeat at early leaders Scunthorpe United.

The Saints, who were last season’s beaten play-off finalists, are sitting in second place in the very early standings with one of six unbeaten records still standing in the division after the first three matches.

But Cowan insists there is little time for pats on the back as he looks to the next test.

“It’s another tough game, they come thick and fast,” the Saints boss added.

“The lads know that they need to be straight on it with their recovery, there’s not a lot of time for plaudits and congratulations.

“We will enjoy the win but the lads will have their programmes for the coming weeks and hopefully we can go to Darlington and put on a bit more of a performance.”