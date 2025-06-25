Dara Costelloe's move to Northampton's League One rivals confirmed in permanent switch from Burnley

Dara Costelloe

Dara Costelloe’s move to Wigan Athletic for an ‘undisclosed fee’ has been confirmed.

The 22-year-old Burnley forward was wanted by a cluster of clubs this summer, including Northampton following his excellent loan spell at Sixfields in the second half of last season. Kevin Nolan spoke at the end of the campaign about his hopes to bring Costelloe back to the club.

Leyton Orient and MK Dons were also linked but Wigan confirmed the Irishman's arrival on a three-year deal, with the option of a fourth, on Wednesday evening. The fee is rumoured to be above £500,000. The Latics have also signed Paul Mullin and Christian Saydee this summer.

Wigan sporting director Gregor Rioch said: “We’re really pleased to welcome Dara to Wigan Athletic. He’s an exciting young striker with real potential and someone we’ve been following for quite some time.

"Dara arrives following a strong season on loan with Accrington Stanley and Northampton Town, where he continued to develop and impress at senior level. He has all the attributes to thrive here, and we believe he’s got a very bright future ahead of him. We’re thrilled to have him on board as part of our long-term project.

"This week marks a strong start to pre-season, with three forward additions completed. I’d like to thank the ownership group and all the support staff for their hard work behind the scenes in making it possible. We look forward to seeing our newest additions make an impact in a Wigan Athletic shirt.”