Dara Costelloe: Cobblers will always have a place in my heart

Dara Costelloe scoring at Charlton last season

Dara Costelloe says Cobblers ‘will always have a place in my heart’ – but warns there will be no time for friendships when he faces his former club this weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 22-year-old rose to prominence during a terrific few months on loan at Sixfields last season, and that led to Wigan buying him in a permanent deal earlier in the summer. After signing off last season by playing for Cobblers against Wigan, he starts the new campaign this weekend by swapping shirts.

"It's funny how things work out," Costelloe told Wigan today. "Northampton are obviously a team I know very well from last season. They looked after me really well, and they'll always have a place in my heart. But I can't wait to get started and get up and running.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's strange the way it's worked out, with my last game being for Northampton against Wigan. But once you're on the pitch you forget about the friendships and it's all about the win on Saturday."

Costelloe has already impressed his new supporters in pre-season, and he’s hoping to grab a goal against his old team-mates on opening weekend.

"It was huge for me to get off the mark so quickly in pre-season, to show the lads what I can do if anything," added the Irishman. "We're also a pretty new team as a whole, and Saturday is a big opportunity for us to show our intentions, and how we want to progress.

"As a team, we obviously want to do as well as we can. And as an individual, I will also have my own goals set. I won't be saying them out loud, in case they don't come true, but I definitely have targets I want to hit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It goes without saying I want to keep growing and keep improving as a player, to where I think I should be. Last year was a good building year for me, and hopefully I can take that to the next level this season."