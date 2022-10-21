Former Cobblers striker Danny Rose admits ‘it took a while’ for him to get over the way last season ended but he’s now focused on trying to help table-topping Stevenage beat his old club this weekend.

The 28-year-old departed Sixfields in the summer and has been a regular for fast-starting Stevenage, scoring five goals in 16 appearances across all competitions. He managed only seven goals in 87 games during two seasons at Northampton.

"It’s always nice to play against one of your old clubs,” said Rose. “I met some really good people at Northampton and I’m still in contact with some of them.

Danny Rose

"The manager and Colin (Calderwood) did a very good job last season and they were so unlucky not to go up but my focus now is on trying to get three points with Stevenage at the weekend.

"Northampton are a strong side with some very good players and good people but it’s all about us and we are full of confidence at the moment, especially with our record at home.

"I think what happened last season would motivate you, especially given the circumstances. It was tough to take but it’s a new season now. I have forgotten about that. It took a while to forget about, I’ll be honest, but it’s all focus on Stevenage this season.

"It does add a bit of excitement and a bit of bite playing against an old club because you always want to do well in those games. I’m sure Northampton will travel well because they have a strong fan base and they supported us last season so I’m excited and looking forward to it.”

Rose’s aerial ability has been one of the key features for Stevenage this season. Asked how he wins so many headers despite often coming up against bigger and taller defenders, Rose said: “I’ve been asked that by a few of the lads!