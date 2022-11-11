Danny Hylton.

Striker Danny Hylton is ‘really, really enjoying’ himself at the Cobblers after admitting he needed time to ‘adjust’ to the club following his departure from Luton Town.

The 33-year-old formed a close bond with Hatters boss Nathan Jones and Luton’s supporters during his highly successful six-year stint at Kenilworth Road, before leaving for Sixfields in the summer

Hylton did not immediately adapt to life at Northampton but whilst he is still yet to score, he feels increasingly at home. Speaking on the Cobblers Show on BBC Radio Northampton, Hylton said: "I’m really, really enjoying it.

“It was quite tough at the start because I was at Luton for so long and I really loved my time there. It was one of the hardest things I’ve had to do in football to step away from Luton.

"Coming to Northampton gave me a fresh start and it was a bit weird at first and took some adjusting but I’ve settled in really well. The boys are fantastic, we have a good laugh every day and I’ve really taken to them and they have taken to me and I feel I have fitted in well. I thank them for that.

"In terms of performances, I haven’t scored yet but I never put too much pressure on myself to score and go into a game thinking ‘I have to score, I have to score’. If I’m contributing and helping the team and being effective, it doesn’t matter if I score or Sam Hoskins scores or even Lee Burge scores! My main focus is to win and be successful and I want to be promoted.

"It would be nice to chip in with a few goals and I’m sure I will but my main focus is the team and we are still third in the league and I’m delighted with how it’s going. If we are still in the same place in eight months and we have won promotion and I have’t scored a goal, I will take that all day."

Hylton returns from a three-match suspension this weekend.

He added: "I’m really looking forward to being back involved. It’s horrible training in the week and then not being available to play on Saturday.