Dadge will 'push' for regular first-team place after cherishing 'amazing feeling' on debut

Young goalkeeper James Dadge has set his sights on playing more minutes for the first-team after cherishing the ‘amazing feeling’ of making his Cobblers debut on Saturday.

After being left on the bench as an unused substitute on more than 50 occasions, the academy-produced 20-year-old’s big moment finally arrived with six minutes of the 90 to play in Town’s final game of the season against Wigan Athletic. Whilst there was an understandable wobble or two, Dadge looked confident and assured, and he could not be blamed for Dale Taylor’s stoppage-time equaliser.

"It's been a long time coming," admitted Dagde. "There's been quite a few bench appearances to get me here – I think it was 59 at the last count! But it's all worth it for those few minutes when I walked onto the pitch. It was an amazing feeling and words can't really describe how I felt when I first stepped onto the pitch. I loved every minute of being out there.

"It's obviously disappointing not to keep a clean sheet and get a win to end the season but just stepping out there was a great feeling and we'll all come back next season and look to push on."

Although Dadge had an inkling that Kevin Nolan was looking to give him a debut, the nerves increased as time ticked away and players went down with injury.

He added: "I kind of had an idea that I might get on but the gaffer was holding his cards very close to his chest so I wasn't really sure and there were also a few lads going down with injuries.

"I didn’t know if we had enough subs to get me on but thankfully the gaffer stuck me on and I'm really grateful for the opportunity. He did let on a bit that it might happen so I had a few mates in the crowd and my parents were in the East Stand and it was a lovely moment to share with them.

"It's felt a like time coming but I'm just happy to get the first one under my belt and hopefully I can get a few more under my belt next season."

And that’s the chief ambition for Dadge now, especially after confirmation that back-up goalkeeper Nik Tzanev won’t be around next season.

"It's sad to see some of the lads go,” he continued. “I've been around the squad for a couple of years now so I've got to know them really well but it's part of football and having some fresh faces in won't hurt anyone.

"All of the goalkeepers here have been trying to really push each other for that number one shirt all season, and whoever is here next year, I'll definitely be working hard and looking to make many more appearances for the first-team."