Curle wants to chase down top spot as Cobblers head to Leyton Orient

Keith Curle is not limiting his ambitions to a top three berth in Sky Bet League Two this season because he feels the Cobblers can still chase down leaders Swindon Town.

The Robins are eight points clear of sixth-placed Northampton but have played one game more, although second-placed Exeter City are on the same number of points and have played the same number of games.

Town are just two behind Crewe in third but, though a play-off place would be deemed a qualified success this season, Curle is setting his sights higher.

"The focus is still on top spot," he said. "We've still got to play teams above us and that could be a shift of three points.

"If another team draws and we win, that's another chip into the deficit. We're still chipping away and our focus is on top of the table."

Cobblers could move up to third if they get past Leyton Orient this evening and Curle is keen for revenge with October's 1-0 home defeat to the O's still fresh in his memory.

He added: "I can remember every game and every performance! They're a competitive team with good ability and a new manager who's just been given the job on a full-time basis.

"They're a team that we know we can compete with. Every game we go into, we know they've got strengths and weaknesses and it's about us getting on the front foot and implementing our gameplan.

"They've got some good technicians in there and they've got a goal threat through (Lee) Angol.

"They attack in wide areas and they create goalscoring opportunities. Defensively they get back into shape well but, like with most teams in this division, if you continue to put the ball in the box, there are gaps."