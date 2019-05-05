Curle set to decide players' futures in Monday meetings

Cobblers boss Keith Curle will sit down with every one of his players on Bank Holiday Monday to discuss whether or not they have a future with the club beyond the summer.

A number of Northampton players are out of contract this summer, including long-serving duo David Buchanan and John-Joe O'Toole, and several others also have a cloud over their future after finding themselves unable to break into Curle's starting line-up.

Cobblers concluded their season with a 5-2 victory at Oldham Athletic on Saturday but their 15th-placed finish in League Two fell below expectations and has many expecting there to be a major overhaul this summer.

Curle has said as much himself but, before he delves into the transfer market and brings in his own players, he must decide who to keep and who to let go - and that will be revealed on Monday.

"As I said to the players in the changing room after the game (on Saturday), they have two responsibilities left - the end-of-season dinner (tonight) and then the meetings with myself on Monday," said Curle.

"I think there'll be some (transfer movement) in the coming weeks but the most important thing now is to meet the players and then things will be clearer."

With Curle keeping his cards close to his chest, it is not yet clear who he intends to let go this summer but his team selection at Oldham on Saturday may well have been telling, with neither Buchanan nor O'Toole making the matchday squad.

Shay Facey, another player out of contract, also missed out on a place in the squad while Jack Bridge and Dean Bowditch remained unused substitutes.

Asked if people should read anything into his team selection at Boundary Park, Curle said: "Supporters will always read things and have their own opinions but the important thing is to talk about the players that played and were involved in the game.

"There'll be a lot of speculation and lots of talk but I think it'll become clearer after Monday when I have meetings with the players."