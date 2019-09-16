Curle says Newport consistency is the example the Cobblers must follow

The Cobblers may have swept Newport County aside at the PTS Academy Stadium on Saturday - but boss Keith Curle says the Exiles have set the standard in consistency that his players have to match.

Town were 2-0 winners over the south Wales side at the weekend, ending a run of 17 league two games without defeat for Michael Flynn's men, who were beaten in last season's play-off final and had gone into the game second in the table.

It was comprehensive a win as you will see, with Town goalkeeper David Cornell not having a save to make in the entire 90 minutes.

But as Curle set his sights on Tuesday night's trip to Stevenage he held up County's squad as an example of what is required to be a success in English football's fourth tier.

"If you have a look at where Newport are in the league, they have got that through a level of consistency where they turn up week in, week out," said Curle, who has seen his team win three and lose four of their eight league two games to date this season.

"That is what we are striving to do, we are trying to bring to this football club the consistency that is needed to get consistent results, then you can move up the table.

"We have shown in glimpses what we can produce, and we need to do more of that on a more consistent basis."

Saturday's win saw the Cobblers rise to 14th in league two, and to within four points off the play-offs, but they have yet to claim back-to-back victories this season.

Indeed they haven't managed successive wins since their win over Newport back on March 12, which was the final win in a run of four straight triumphs.

A trip to a Stevenage team sitting bottom of the table and without a win this season looks like an ideal chance for Town to make it two wins out of two, and Curle said: "It is another opportunity for us to get that consistency in performance.

"The players came in on Monday, and straight away the mindset is on nullifying the opposition, and getting on the front foot and causing Stevenage problems, but being respectful of their threats."