Curle’s ambition made Cobblers switch a ‘no-brainer’ for Hall-Johnson

New recruit Reece Hall-Johnson was persuaded to join the Cobblers after being impressed by manager Keith Curle’s ambition during a two-hour meeting prior to putting pen to paper on a one-year deal.

The 24-year-old spent the past 18 months at fellow League Two outfit Grimsby Town but he turned down a contract offer from the Mariners at the end of last season and instead opted to move south to Northampton.

Hall-Johnson has only signed a one-year deal at the PTS but there is an option for an extra year, and he says it was the ambition of Curle – and the club in general – that made the Cobblers an attractive proposition.

“I met the gaffer a couple of weeks ago before I went away and we there for about two hours chatting,” he revealed. “It went quite well, I enjoyed what he had to say and we seemed to get on well so it was a no-brainer.

“He was keen to get me in and everything he said ticked all the boxes. He’s got his goals and he’s set out what we want to achieve next season and that ticked what I want to achieve as well so it 100 per cent appealed to me.

“I’m from Cambridgeshire so it’s not particularly far away and when I was younger I used to play against Northampton so I’ve always been aware of the club.”

I met him a couple of weeks ago before I went away and we there for about two hours chatting. It went quite well, I enjoyed what he had to say and we seemed to get on well so it was a no-brainer.

Hall-Johnson becomes Town’s ninth signing of a very busy summer as Curle looks to put together a squad capable of challenging for promotion out of League Two.

That was something that appealed to the former Norwich City defender, who can play at right-back, centre-back or in midfield.

“The signings he’s made shows where he wants to be and where the club should be,” he added. “That’s why he’s made so many signings and hopefully we can have a good season.

“If we can have a good start and perform well, we’ll be where we want to be come the end of the season.”