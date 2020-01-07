Curle explains decision to let Waters leave on loan

Cobblers boss Keith Curle says the opportunity to play more games was the chief reason behind sending Billy Waters on loan to Newport County.

Waters has not started a game in any competition for the Cobblers since their 2-0 victory over Carlisle United at the end October.

As a result, Curle has struck up an agreement with Newport boss Michael Flynn that will see the 25-year-old forward spend the rest of the season at Rodney Parade.

"There's a number of players who haven't been getting the game-time that, in their opinion, their careers deserve and need," said Curle.

"I get on very well with Billy but he hasn't been able to force his way into the team on a regular basis and he's not been getting the game-time.

"An opportunity has arose with Newport and they've offered Billy more game-time. They spoke to myself, spoke to the football club and agreed the finances.

"They also spoke to the player and the player was happy to go so we're able to trigger Billy going on loan. Had certain things within that not fitted, Billy wouldn't have gone out."