Curle discusses Powell's departure after winger turned down Cobblers offer in favour of Crewe

Keith Curle is well aware of the threat that could be posed by one Crewe Alexandra's key weapons in Saturday's Sky Bet League Two clash at the PTS.

Curle released eight players at the end of last season but Daniel Powell was one he hoped to keep hold of.

The 28-year-old winger had the option of extending his time at Northampton by an extra year but turned it down, instead favouring the two-year deal offered by tomorrow's visitors to the PTS Stadium.

"We made an offer to him that was incentived and it was a good opportunity for him," said Curle.

"He needed to play games and he needed to be in a winning team and the finances would have taken care of themselves.

"The offer he got from Crewe suited him more than the offer that we made and he chose that.

"But I like Daniel. I like him as a person, I like him as a player and the lad can be a threat."

Powell started Crewe's first nine league matches this season and scored his first goal for the club against Carlisle United last month, but an injury problem has kept him out since.

"He's got a slight injury at the minute," added Curle. "He's back in field-based training and whether or not he'll be ready and available for the public to see on Saturday, I'm not too sure."

Earlier in the week, Crewe boss David Artell gave an update. “Daniel returned to training yesterday and he will train again today," he said on Tuesday.

"We have modified it a bit but he has been fine. We will see how he is this week. He is fit and available then we will be under contention like everyone else."