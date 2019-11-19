Curle: Cobblers conceded 'too many chances' against Crewe

Cobblers boss Keith Curle admits his side conceded 'too many chances' in the first-half of their 4-1 victory over Crewe Alexandra on Saturday.

Cobblers led 3-0 after just 24 minutes but it could easily have been 3-3 with Charlie Kirk, Tommy Lowery and Chris Porter all going close for the visitors.

However, while Crewe were wasteful, Town showed their ruthless edge through Scott Wharton's brace and a penalty from Sam Hoskins.

Although Porter pulled one back, Andy Williams wrapped up all three points for the Cobblers with his sixth goal of the campaign.

But Curle, having watched the video back, admitted it was by no means a flawless performance from his side despite the impressive margin of victory.

"I thought we were clinical but they had too many chances in the game, which shows we are still a work in progress," he said.

"The pleasing thing is that, if you're not firing at one end but you're firing at the other, you're always going to have a chance in games.

"Saying that, there's a way you have to play against Crewe to give yourself an opportunity and I thought we exploited their weaknesses very well."

Meanwhile, speaking a few days after the defeat, Crewe boss David Artell reiterated his belief that his side were the better team, saying: "We played well in large parts but forgot to do the vital bits of the game.

"We played well enough to win more than one game of football with the chances we created but at times we were as soft as anything going the other way, certainly at set-piece situations, and that can't happen.

"We've got to be better and we've got to be a bit cuter because we can't rely on referees giving decisions, not that we ever have done.

"We've got to be better at set-pieces when teams rely heavily on them. They created probably two other chances in the whole of the first-half, both from counter-attacks, but other than that they didn't create anything and yet they've gone in 3-1 up.

"We were the better team. I know it sounds silly but we were. But the result says otherwise and that's the most important thing."