Curle admits Cobblers had to 'grind it out' after Macclesfield victory

Cobblers boss Keith Curle admitted his side had to 'grind it out' after Saturday's 3-1 victory over Macclesfield Town.

Town's first victory in over a month was achieved the hard way as the relegation-battling Silkmen shaded a poor first-half.

Harry Smith cancelled out Dean Bowditch's precise volley but the home side improved in the second-half and claimed all three points thanks to goals from Daniel Powell and Junior Morias.

"We had to grind it out because we didn't really have any fluidity in our play," admitted Curle.

"There were some players who haven't had regular game-time so there was some nervousness but it's pleasing to produce a performance that merited a victory now we're coming towards the end of the season.

"I was disappointed with the goal we conceded. It comes from our throw-in and again it's things that we work on, but the second-half performance was better.

"We were content to pass and stand in the first-half but we needed that movement and creativity in our play which I didn't think we had.

"There were flashes of how we wanted to play but it's still about simplicity. When a pass goes astray, don't revert to type and start not wanting the ball.

"You have to trust in the process, believe in the process and get back on the ball. Too many times in the first-half when we had possession we didn't move enough and give options.

"That's something we have to improve, we need to get the ball out of the back quicker, recycle play quicker and play the balls through and open up better options.

"That all comes with time spent working and being brave enough to implement it on game day."