Blackpool striker Jordan Rhodes will be available for tonight’s game at Northampton after the club won their appeal against his red card during Saturday’s goalless draw with Portsmouth.

Rhodes was facing a three-game suspension after being sent off in the first half at Bloomfield Road but an independent regulatory commission overturned the decision following an appeal from the club.

An FA statement on Monday evening confirmed: "An independent regulatory commission has upheld a claim of wrongful dismissal in relation to Blackpool’s Jordan Rhodes. As a result, the forward will be available for their next three fixtures. Jordan Rhodes was sent off during an EFL League One game against Portsmouth on Saturday, 9 March."

Blackpool head to Sixfields this evening in need of victory to keep in touch with the League One play-off positions.

"Any game away from home in this league is tough," said Seasiders manager Neil Critchley. "We can draw confidence from our recent games and we've been to Peterborough and won and went to Shrewsbury and kept a clean sheet, but we know Northampton is a difficult game.

"Jon Brady has done a fantastic job there, they've been brilliant where they are and what they have achieved this season and they're difficult to play against.

