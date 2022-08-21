News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
JUBILATION! Cobblers snatched a point at Crewe on Saturday. Pictures: Pete Norton.

Crewe Alexandra 2 Northampton Town 2: James Heneghan's player ratings

Cobblers provided another dose of stoppage-time drama on Saturday when Sam Hoskins scored with virtually the last kick of the game to rescue a point against Crewe Alexandra.

By James Heneghan
Sunday, 21st August 2022, 11:05 am
Updated Sunday, 21st August 2022, 11:18 am

Courtney Baker-Richardson’s brace gave Town a mountain to climb but Hoskins finished off good work by Kieron Bowie to reduce the deficit before scoring direct from a corner in the 97th-minute. Cobblers now have 11 points from five games, their best start to a season in 32 years. Here are our player ratings from Gresty Road...

1. Lee Burge

Only faced three shots on target, one of which rolled gently into his arms and another whistled past him into the top corner. Booked for an altercation with Agyei which turned out to be key as Cobblers scored in the time added on for that incident... 6

Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales

2. Harvey Lintott

Played 90 minutes for the third time in a week and this was probably his most accomplished performance so far. Nothing to concern him defensively and was often an outlet on the right. Improving on the ball although there's still more to come... 7.5

Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales

3. Tyler Magloire

At the centre of the incident which sparked such frustration from both team-mates and manager alike. Clearly barged over by Baker-Richardson before the Crewe man thundered home. That aside, he had a decent game. Saw a header well-saved by Okonkwo... 6.5

Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales

4. Jon Guthrie

Baker-Richardson smashed one in from 25 yards and then got free at the back post for his second but otherwise Crewe created nothing and shut up shop second-half, giving Town's defence little to do. Stepped in well to drive his side forward shortly before the late equaliser... 6.5

Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
CobblersJames HeneghanSam HoskinsKieron Bowie
Next Page
Page 1 of 4