Crewe Alexandra 2 Northampton Town 2: James Heneghan's player ratings

Courtney Baker-Richardson’s brace gave Town a mountain to climb but Hoskins finished off good work by Kieron Bowie to reduce the deficit before scoring direct from a corner in the 97th-minute. Cobblers now have 11 points from five games, their best start to a season in 32 years. Here are our player ratings from Gresty Road...
1. Lee Burge
Only faced three shots on target, one of which rolled gently into his arms and another whistled past him into the top corner. Booked for an altercation with Agyei which turned out to be key as Cobblers scored in the time added on for that incident... 6
2. Harvey Lintott
Played 90 minutes for the third time in a week and this was probably his most accomplished performance so far. Nothing to concern him defensively and was often an outlet on the right. Improving on the ball although there's still more to come... 7.5
3. Tyler Magloire
At the centre of the incident which sparked such frustration from both team-mates and manager alike. Clearly barged over by Baker-Richardson before the Crewe man thundered home. That aside, he had a decent game. Saw a header well-saved by Okonkwo... 6.5
4. Jon Guthrie
Baker-Richardson smashed one in from 25 yards and then got free at the back post for his second but otherwise Crewe created nothing and shut up shop second-half, giving Town's defence little to do. Stepped in well to drive his side forward shortly before the late equaliser... 6.5
