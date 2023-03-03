Crawley Town sign former Crystal Palace, QPR and Cardiff City midfielder in time for trip to Cobblers
‘He's a quality player with a vast amount of experience.’
Crawley Town could have a new name in their squad for Saturday’s game against Northampton at Sixfields after they signed Jordon Mutch on a deal until the end of the season.
The former Cardiff City, Queens Park Rangers and Crystal Palace midfielder, now 31, had been a free agent since leaving Australian A-League side Macarthur FC in May last year.
Mutch featured in 21 league games for the club following stints in Canada, South Korea and Norway. His most recent appearance in English football was for Reading in a 7-1 defeat by Norwich in April 2017.
Crawley director of football Chris Galley said: "We've been monitoring him for a while. He's a quality player with a vast amount of experience."
Mutch added: “I am very happy to join Crawley until the end of the season and play under the boss. I can’t wait to start playing, and hopefully, me and the team can have some positive results from now until the end of the year, and we are very focused on the task ahead.”