STAR MAN: Kieron Bowie is mobbed by his team-mates after scoring a dramatic late winner at Crawley on Tuesday.

Crawley Town 2 Northampton Town 3: James Heneghan's player ratings from thrilling victory

Kieron Bowie came off the bench to score a stoppage-time winner as Cobblers continued their excellent start to the new season with a riveting 3-2 victory over Crawley Town in a ding-dong League Two tussle on Tuesday night.

By James Heneghan
Wednesday, 17th August 2022, 11:20 am

Sam Hoskins marked his 300th appearance for the club with his fourth and fifth goals of the season as Town recovered from James Balagizi’s early opener to lead 2-1 at the break. Balagizi struck again in the second-half, only for Bowie to snatch victory. Here are our player ratings...

1. Lee Burge

Kept on his toes in goal without being forced into any speculator stops. His best moment came when denying Nadesan one-on-one shortly before Crawley's second. Safe hands on a slippery surface and nearly claimed an assist when sending Hoskins galloping away with a stunning long pass... 7.5

Photo: Pete Norton

2. Harvey Lintott

Unable to prevent Balagizi from nipping in front of him for the early opener but generally it was another good night for the youngster, first at right-back and then centre-half. His height and aerial ability was a feature... 7

Photo: Pete Norton

3. Tyler Magloire

An unfortunate slip at the wrong moment allowed Nadesan to set up Balagizi's second goal but that was the only blot on his copybook. Played well otherwise and was more aggressive and proactive in his defending. Arguably his best game of the season... 7

Photo: Pete Norton

4. Jon Guthrie

Might have to get used to being a busier man this season due to Town's more attack-minded approach. He led the team well and took charge in the final 20 minutes when partnered by two makeshift centre-backs. Not for the first time though, the ball over the top of Cobblers' defence created problems... 7

Photo: Pete Norton

CobblersJames HeneghanCrawley TownKieron Bowie
