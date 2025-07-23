Cowan warns Brackley Town of tough tests ahead after they see off Leicester City youngsters

Boss Gavin Cowan is warning his Brackley Town players they are going to face a trio of testing away day encounters in their final three pre-season friendlies, starting with Saturday's trip to Halesowen Town.

The Saints completed a good few days on Tuesday night as they saw off Leicester City Under-21s 2-1 at St James Park thanks to goals from Morgan Roberts and Michael Nottingham.

That followed on swiftly from Saturday's 3-2 triumph at Chelsford City which was secured thanks to strikes from Miracle Okafor, Connor Hall and Matt Lowe.

The countdown now intensifies ahead of that home National League opener against Eastleigh on August 9, with the Saints travelling to three clubs who play at Step 3 in the Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central.

The weekend date with Halesowen is followed by a match at Stourbridge next Tuesday and then a trip to Stratford Town in their final friendly on August 2, and Cowan told @BrackleyTownFC: "These are games against three teams that are at the top of their own level and will want to pit their wits against us.

"They are going to want to turn us over, they are going want to show us they are no less than us and from a mentality perspective we are going to have to be really in tune with the game.

"Players at Step 3 have got quality, there are some really good players there and sometimes they are just there due to a matter of circumstance and these are going to be tough games."

Looking back on the win over a young Foxes side on Tuesday, Cowan was delighted with the workout for his side against very different opposition to what they have faced previously.

"We faced a really young, hungry and vibrant group of players who were extremely talented," said the Saints boss.

"It was a perfect workout for us at this stage of the season, and we are really thankful to Leicester City for coming over.

"With the ball being in play so much it makes for a real conditioning game, so we are covering a lot of yards.

"It is a different type of opposition and we need to face different types of opposition going into the National League season."