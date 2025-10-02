Cowan urges Brackley to 'kick on again' ahead of tough Halifax clash
The Saints had been enjoying a good run of form of their own before suffering back-to-back defeats during the past week.
They lost 1-0 at Solihull Moors last Saturday and were beaten 2-0 at home by Wealdstone last night.
And now Cowan is looking for a big reaction from his players as they head north to take on a Halifax side who have won each of their past four National League matches.
"There's not been too many times in my tenure that we've had back-to-back defeats and it's something we're really disappointed with," Cowan said.