Cowan urges Brackley to 'kick on again' ahead of tough Halifax clash

Brackley couldn't find a way past Wealdstone on Wednesday night (picture: Pete Keen)

Gavin Cowan has challenged his Brackley Town players to 'kick on again' when they travel to in-form FC Halifax Town on Saturday (kick-off 3pm).

The Saints had been enjoying a good run of form of their own before suffering back-to-back defeats during the past week.

They lost 1-0 at Solihull Moors last Saturday and were beaten 2-0 at home by Wealdstone last night.

And now Cowan is looking for a big reaction from his players as they head north to take on a Halifax side who have won each of their past four National League matches.