Cowan 'so proud' of Brackley players after they beat Notts County in FA Cup

Gavin Cowan says he is ‘so proud’ of his Brackley Town players after they claimed a memorable FA Cup upset against Notts County on Saturday evening.

The Saints won 4-3 on spot kicks as Zak Brown scored to send Cowan's men into the second round.

Neither side could find a winner in extra-time after Callum Stewart's nerveless 95th minute penalty brought Brackley level at 2-2.

But it was the Saints who found a way to win it when the shootout came.

"I'm just so pleased for everyone at the football club," Brackley boss Cowan said.

"Thankfully we got this opportunity to put our best foot forward and we wanted to give a good account of ourselves.

"I felt like we were the better team, we were fully in the ascendancy for most of the game.

"There were probably 10, 15 minutes either side of half-time where we were probably on the back foot somewhat, but I'm just so proud of the players because they totally deserved it.

"I'm so pleased for the fans and everyone attached to the club."

Earlier in the evening, Brackley had gone a goal down on 12 minutes against the League Two high flyers, but Matt Lowe levelled things up with a header 14 minutes later.

Notts County moved back into the lead thanks to a Jodi Jones penalty six minutes into the second period, but Stewart held his nerve to equalise from the spot in added time.

"We started really well, we got into our patterns really quickly and we were really brave and courageous in the turnover, which is what set us apart really," Cowan said.

"I was really proud of the players, really proud of everyone who continued to put their best foot forward.

"Going into the second half, it was really tough, but we seemed to get a bit of a second wind and we scored a goal that should have been a goal, I don't think their penalty was a penalty so I feel like we deserved the win.

"It's about moments and we've gone and won it.

"It was a great performance, great attitude and application from the players, and I want them to enjoy it."

When asked how much practice his side had done on penalties prior to the game, Cowan said: "There was zero practice.

"I don't know whether that's a lack of professionalism but in truth, we didn't want to think that far ahead.

"Players should always be ready and we were really focused on our game strategy that we think came through really well and really nullified them. We took away a lot of their super-strengths.

"I've won games easier than this because it was obviously really tough and Notts County are a real class outfit.

"We just managed to catch them on a night where we could get a good FA Cup upset."

Brackley have made a steady start to life in the National League after winning promotion last season.

And Cowan said: "We need to use this as a springboard now for the league.

"We think our performances have been good, but we can do more.

"Going into the next round of the FA Cup is exciting to see.

"This is what I dreamed of as a boy, and I know all the players are really excited."